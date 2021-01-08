Mower SWCD annual tree program taking orders

A large variety of trees for creating windbreaks and wildlife habitat are available to order this winter through Mower Soil & Water Conservation District’s annual program.

Tree lists are available online on Mower SWCD’s website – www.mowerswcd.org – to print for mailing with payment to Mower SWCD, but online orders also are accepted through the website. At this time, drop-off tree orders are not being accepted due to the Mower SWCD office remaining closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bundles of bareroot trees and shrubs (mostly sold in bundles of 25) and four types of container-grown evergreen trees sold individually are offered through the SWCD tree program focused on conservation.

Only limited quantities will be available after Feb. 28; order cancellations will not be accepted after that date. All orders must be placed and fully paid by April 1 with Mower SWCD.

“We encourage anyone interested in placing a tree order to do it before the first deadline in late February,” said James Fett, Mower SWCD’s tree program coordinator. “Orders are on a first-come, first-serve basis meaning that the sooner you place your order, the more likely you will get the trees you want.”

This year, the program’s extensive list of bareroot trees has four new species: Common Chokeberry (small tree) and American Plum (shrub) along with two that used to be on the tree list: American Cranberrybush (shrub) and White Pine (evergreen tree).

Mower SWCD staff will distribute trees in mid-April (exact date to be determined) on the west side of the Runnings store in northwest Austin. Letters will be sent in early April with pickup dates and times to everyone who placed an order.

Landowners who have questions or need help with planning a windbreak are encouraged to contact Mower SWCD technician Larry Callahan at larry@mowerdistrict.org.

Tree order forms – which include tree types, sizes and prices – are available at Mower SWCD, 1408 21st Ave. NW. Order forms also are available along with the ability to place an order online at mowerswcd.org/tree_seed_sales/.

Bareroot trees are sold in bundles of 25 in two types: evergreen and deciduous. Bareroot shrubs are sold in bundles of 25, except for two types sold in bundles of 10.

Evergreens are also offered in container-grown options, including 1- and 2-gallon pots for Techny Arborvitae and Black Hills Spruce, which also now is available in a larger size of 24 to 30 inches. Meyer Spruce and White Pine both are offered in 2-gallon containers.

Mower SWCD also sells tree mats with staples and tree shelters with stakes.

For more information, contact Mower SWCD at 507-434-2603, ext. 5.