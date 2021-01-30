Packer boys use second half burst to beat Winhawks
The Austin boys basketball team beat Winona (3-2 overall, 3-2 Big Nine) 75-50 in Winona Friday.
The Packers (4-1 overall, 4-1 Big Nine) led by just two points at the half.
Emmanuel Manyuon had 25 points, four rebounds and four steals for Austin and Gage Manahan added 17 points, three rebounds and four assists.
Austin 37 38 — 75
Winona 35 15 — 50
Austin scoring: Emmanuel Manyuon, 25; Gage Manahan, 17; Victor Idris, 14; Okey Okey, 12; Teyghan Hovland, 5; Kaden Murley, 2; free throws: 66 percent (14-for-21)
You Might Like
Blossom boys drop third straight game
The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team lost its third straight game when it lost to Maple River (5-0 overall, 5-0... read more