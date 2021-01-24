January 25, 2021

Packer girls fall to Mankato West

By Daily Herald

Published 3:38 pm Sunday, January 24, 2021

The Austin girls basketball team lost to Mankato West (3-0 overall, 3-0 Big Nine) 61-39 in Mankato Saturday.

Reana Schmitt had 10 points for the Packers (1-1 overall, 1-1 Big Nine).

Austin scoring: Reana Schmitt, 10; Elyse Hebrink, 9; Emma Dudycha, 7; Cassidy Shute, 6; Hope Dudycha, 4; Joy Deng, 2; Kaylee Bowman, 1

