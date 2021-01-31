Packer girls score fourth straight win on the ice
The Austin girls hockey team won its fourth straight game when it blanked Winona (0-5 overall, 0-5 Big Nine) 4-0 in Winona Saturday.
Sarah Wangen, who recently moved from defense to forward, scored two goals and Kate Holtz and Megan Schultz each added one goal for the Packers (4-0 overall, 4-0 Big Nine).
