January 31, 2021

  • 28°

Packer girls score fourth straight win on the ice

By Daily Herald

Published 9:41 am Sunday, January 31, 2021

The Austin girls hockey team won its fourth straight game when it blanked Winona (0-5 overall, 0-5 Big Nine) 4-0 in Winona Saturday.

Sarah Wangen, who recently moved from defense to forward, scored two goals and Kate Holtz and Megan Schultz each added one goal for the Packers (4-0 overall, 4-0 Big Nine).

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections