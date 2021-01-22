Packer swimmers topple Falcons

The Austin boys swimming and diving team beat Faribault 91-69 in a virtual meet in Bud Higgins Pool Thursday.

The Packers took first place in ten events.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Tate Miller, Logan Kelly, Joseph Hilton, Adam Pike (first, 1:52.85); Kyle Mayer, Jackson Barry, Matthew Grush, Samuel Langstaff (second, 2:04.23)

200-freestyle: Winston Walkup (first, 1:57.69); Riley Haugen (second, 2:09.70)

200-individual medley: Logan Kelly (first, 2:04.03); Joseph Hilkin (second, 2:31.82)

50-freestyle: Matthew Grush (second, 25.61); Kyle Mayer (third, 26.69); Adam Pike (fourth, 26.92)

100-butterfly: Joseph Hilkin (first, 1:05.76); Thomas Asmus (third, 1:22.71)

100-freestyle: Winston Walkup (first, 52.78); Riley Haugen (second, 58.89); Jackson Barry (third, 1:04.50)

500-freestyle: Logan Kelly (first, 5:08.72); Matthew Grush (second, 6:18.71)

200-freestyle relay: Riley Haugen, Jackson Barry, Samuel Langstaff, Winston Walkup (first, 1:48.73)

100-backstroke: Adam Pike (first, 1:08.75); Kyle Mayer (second, 1:11.24)

100-breaststroke: Jackson Barry (first, 1:15.69); Tate Miller (third, 1:19.33)

400-freestyle relay: Joseph Hilkin, Winston Walkup, Adam Pike, Tate Miller (first, 3:53.42)