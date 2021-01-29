Packer wrestlers win two duals on senior night
The Austin wrestling team beat Rochester John Marshall 51-24 and topped Pine Island 39-18 on senior night in Packer Gym Thursday.
Austin’s Adam Vlasaty scored two pins over Pine Island’s Jack Swanson and JM’s Jacob Hanson and Lathan Wilson pinned PI’s Carter Budensiek and JM’s Ethan Bertschinger.
Austin’s Nick Asmus had a 4-1 decision over PI’s Jag Foster and he pinned JM’s Jaxon Spering.
You Might Like
Raiders edge out Packer boys basketball team
The Packer boys basketball team went scoreless in the final three minutes of the game as they lost 63-60 in... read more