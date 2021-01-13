Parada becomes member of National Society of Collegiate Scholars
Priscilla Parada is now a member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars after obtaining three straight semesters of 4.0 at the University of Arizona, after transferring from Riverland.
She is majoring in psychology and minoring in Spanish and anthropology. Her current plan after graduating in the spring of 2022 is to pursue her masters.
