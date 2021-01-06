Pay It Forward opens nomination period
Nominations are now open for this year’s Pay It Forward.
The entry period runs through Jan. 31. Requirements include:
• Nominee must be an owner of occupied home
• Submit three photos of the bathroom
• Write a 500 word essay on the family or person being nominated.
Entry’s can be made online by going to https://payitforwardtng.org/registration/ or mail the entry to PayItForwardProject 2021, PO Box 442, Austin MN, 55912.
