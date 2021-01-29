January 28, 2021

Rebel boys take down Kingsland

By Daily Herald

Published 10:36 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

The Southland boys basketball team beat Kingsland (0-4 overall, 0-3 SEC by a score of 71-61  in Kingsland Thursday.

The Rebels (5-0 overall, 5-0 SEC) were led by Eli Wolff’s 23 points.

Southland scoring: Eli Wolff, 23; Nick Boe, 14; Ethan Forthun, 15; Dan Boe, 9; Harrison Hanna, 6; Christian Hjelmen, 2; Sorenson, 2

