Rebel girls claw past Superlarks

The Southland girls basketball team beat Grand Meadow (2-3 overall, 2-2 SEC) by a score of 43-40 in Adams Monday.

The Rebels, who trailed by as many as 12 in the second half, took the lead late in the game and blocked a last second three-point attempt by GM to seal the win.

“Our defense was stellar in the second half and they won it with defense,” Southland head coach Dean Bendtsen said.

Larissa Goslee had 12 points for Southland (3-1 overall, 3-1 SEC).

GM 22 18 — 40

Southland 14 29 – 43

Southland scoring: Larissa Goslee, 12; Kayla Nelsen, 10; Kelsey Mensink, 9; Katelyn McCabe, 8; Olivia Mattheis, 4; free throws: 37 percent (7-for-19)

GM scoring: Kendyl Queensland, 9; River Landers, 9; McKenna Hendrickson, 9; Lexi Foster, 8; Gina Stier, 5; free throws: 33 percent (3-for-9)