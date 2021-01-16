Rogne propels Lyle-Pacelli girls to an opening win

The Lyle-Pacelli girls basketball team opened its season with a 29-24 win over Mabel-Canton in Mabel Friday.

Alana Rogne filled the stat sheet with 13 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks for the Athletics (1-0 overall, 1-0 SEC).

LP scoring: Alana Rogne, 13; Olivia Heard, 7; Kearah Schafer, 4; Kendahl Lewis, 3; Emma Wilde, 2