Sarah Lysne: Choosing joy: the joy of possibilities

I want to start this column by saying thank you to the Austin Daily Herald for giving me the opportunity to write this column. Writing the column gives me time to pause, every other week, and think about all the blessings and joys that I have in my life.

I have a house to live in, food to eat, and many friends and family members. I do have the inconvenience of living with ALS, but I decided early in this game, that my ability to live joyfully, despite this disease, was entirely up to me.

Sometime before Jan. 1, I received an email from my church about the opportunity to choose one word, and make that your word for the year. I decided my word would be, “Possible.” I like the word possible because it is full of hope. There are so many things in life that are possible, if we choose to make them happen.

I believe that when you are ready, you can often make your dreams become a reality. Please note that I said when YOU are ready. I emphasize the word YOU because nothing is going to become reality until YOU want it too. It doesn’t matter what anyone else wants. My doctors have wanted me to exercise for months. A month ago I started to make it a priority, but only because I am finally seeing some benefits from it.

For years my family has had to put up with my little stashes of clutter or projects around the house. The third week in January I completely cleared off the dining room table so we could celebrate my mother-in-law’s birthday. After the party I decorated the table with pretty placemats and a poinsettia. The table now makes me feel peaceful every time I look at it. I am going to see if it is possible to keep it uncluttered.

Sometimes when I try something new, I give up too early. I need to remember that it is okay to return to that activity and to keep trying, because anything is possible.

I hope you can enjoy creating new possibilities in your life. You might be surprised that you can do something that you didn’t think you could do!