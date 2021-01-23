January 22, 2021

Slaathaug puts up 36 as Vikings roll

By Daily Herald

Published 9:02 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

The Hayfield boys basketball team beat Faribault Bethlehem Academy (0-2 overall, 0-1 Gopher) by a score of 84-51 in Hayfield Friday.

Ethan Slaahtaug poured in 36 points for the Vikings (2-2 overall, 1-1 Gopher) and Easton Fritcher added nine points and 16 rebounds.

FBA 37  14    51

Hayfield 49  35    84

Hayfield scoring: Ethan Slaathaug, 36; Isaac Matti, 26; Easton Fritcher, 9; Ethan Pack, 7; Erik Bungum, 4; Isaiah Tempel, 2; free throws:55 percent (6-for-11)

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections