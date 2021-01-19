Southland girls edge out Cardinals

The Southland girls basketball team beat LeRoy-Ostrander (1-1 overall, 1-1 SEC) 47-39 in LeRoy Monday.

The Rebels (1-1 overall) were led by Kayla Nelsen, who scored 11 points. Kelly Hanson led the Cardinals with nine points, while eighth grader Benita Nolt added eight points.

“Southland’s a good team and it’s good to see us claw into a game like this,” L-O head coach Trevor Carrier said. “Even in a loss, you can see some good things.”

L-O 13 26 — 39

Southland 23 24 — 47

Southland scoring: Kelsey Mensink, 10; Kayla Nelson, 11; Bailey Johnson, 8; Larissa Goslee, 9; Katie Poppenhagen, 6; Olivia Matheis, 3

L-O scoring: Kelly Hanson, 9; Benita Nolt, 8; Gracie O’Byrne, 6; Sam Volkart, 5; Jordan Runde, 4; Kylie Welsh, 4; Nicole Hanson, 3