St. Cloud professor to present at MLK event

The Austin Human Rights Commission will be sponsoring a Martin Luther King Day event at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, featuring St. Cloud State University professor Dr. Christopher Lehman

Lehman has recently published a book titled, “Slavery’s Reach: Southern Slaveowners in the North Start State.” The book takes a look at Minnesota history and the connection between slavery on both an economic level as well as literal.

Following the 30-40 minute presentation, there will be a panel discussion featuring Mayor Steve King, Austin City Councilman Oballa Oballa and Murielle Atewologun.

The presentation will be conducted through Zoom at https://bit.ly/MLK-Discussion. The meeting idea is 853 9964 1712 with a passcode of 439823.