January 22, 2021

Superlarks own the second half to beat Cardinals

By Daily Herald

Published 3:45 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

The Grand Meadow boys basketball team dominated the second half as it beat LeRoy-Ostrander (0-3 overall, 0-3 SEC) 59-12 in LeRoy Thursday.
Ben Kraft scored 19 for Grand Meadow (2-1 overall, 1-1 SEC) and Isaac Collier Chipped in six for L-O.
LO 10 2 – 12
GM 29 30 – 59

