The Great PTTP Challenge is Feb 6

The Great Paint the Town Pink Challenge joins the Paint the Town Pink lineup this year as an option for people to have fun and support cancer research while staying socially distanced during the COVID-19 pandemic..

The Great Paint the Town Pink Challenge will take place from 1-4 pm on Saturday, Feb. 6. The cost is $20 a car and includes popcorn, hot dogs and hot chocolate at one of the stops. Prizes will be awarded for completing a bingo, with larger prizes and drawings for teams that complete a blackout.

Wear a costume to be entered into a special prize drawing. Registration will take place at The Hormel Institute the day of the event, starting at 1 p.m. and after the challenge is completed, participants will also return there at the end of the challenge.

Paint the Town Pink was created 10 years on the heels of the Austin Bruins’ Paint the Rink Pink. The Great Paint the Town Pink Challenge was created to make sure that the goal of supporting cancer research at The Hormel Institute continues, especially this year when COVID-19 is preventing many events from taking place.

The Great Paint the Town Pink Challenge will take you and your team all around Austin to complete challenges and fill out a Challenge bingo card to win prizes and be entered in drawings – this is a great opportunity to get your family or a group of friends out of the house to have some fun. Tasks include skeet shooting at the Cedar Valley Conservation Club, going up against an Austin Bruins goalie, posing with a demo derby car and much more.

“We are excited to be a part of this new Paint the Town Pink event and to give people an opportunity to shoot skeet whether they have previous experience or not,” said Dave Baker, Cedar Valley Conservation Club President. “We are partnering with Hunt for a Cure organizers to plan a fun event and we hope to see a lot of people take part.”

Paint the Town Pink has raised over $2 million to further cancer research at The Hormel Institute, UMN. This community support has allowed The Hormel Institute to distribute 15 Paint the Town Pink seed grants for innovative research projects. These are new and exciting ideas that would not be possible without the support of the community.

Other upcoming Paint the Town Pink events:

Friday: KAUS PTTP Radiothon

Saturday: Dutchtown Jumpers Mini-Jump at Hoot & Ole’s, 1 p.m.

Feb. 11: PTTP Cancer Grant Update Seminar on Zoom, 5 p.m. Details to come