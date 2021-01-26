Truckenmiller scores a double-double as L-P boys roll past Knights

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team beat Kingsland (0-2 overall, 0-2 SEC) by a score of 80-59 in Kingsland Monday.

Jake Truckenmiller had 20 points and 10 rebounds for LP (3-1 overall, 3-1 SEC) and Cole Walter added 14 points and eight assists.

LP 44 36 – 80

Kingsland 22 37 – 59

LP scoring: Jake Truckenmiller, 20; Jed Nelson, 19; Cole Walter, 14; Sam Nelsen, 14; Zach Bollingberg, 8; Trey Anderson, 2; Jayden Lewis, 2; Mac Nelson, 1