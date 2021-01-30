January 29, 2021

  • 23°

Viking boys get past United South Central

By Daily Herald

Published 9:21 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

The Hayfield boys basketball team beat United South Central (3-2 overall, 3-1 SEC) by a score of 55-38 in Hayfield Friday.

Ethan Slaathaug scored 22 points for the Vikings (4-2 overall, 3-1 Gopher) as he was sent to the free throw line 10 times.

“They made it a physical game and they were all over Ethan,” Hayfield coach Chris Pack. “It was a little ugly, but we’ll take the win.”

USC 15  19  —  38

Hayfield 26  29  —  55

Hayfield scoring: Ethan Slaathaug, 22; Isaac Matti, 20; Easton Fritcher, 9; Isaiah Tempel, 2; Karer Heydt, 2; free throws: 58 percent (11-for-18)

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections