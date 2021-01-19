January 19, 2021

Viking girls grab back to back wins

By Daily Herald

Published 9:53 pm Monday, January 18, 2021

The Hayfield girls basketball team beat Maple River (1-1 overall) 60-39 in Hayfield Monday.

Kristen Watson paced the Vikings (2-0 overall) with 20 points.

“We have a very young squad that’s showing a lot of energy together,” Hayfield head coach Kasey Krekling said.

MR 16  23    39

Hayfield 22  38    60

Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 20; Natalie Beaver, 16; Aine Stasko, 14; Halle Koski, 3; Josanne Tempel, 2; Reese Bauman, 2; Caitlyn Hendrickson, 2; Chelsea Christopherson, 1; free throws: 50 percent (6-for-12)

