Viking girls grab back to back wins
The Hayfield girls basketball team beat Maple River (1-1 overall) 60-39 in Hayfield Monday.
Kristen Watson paced the Vikings (2-0 overall) with 20 points.
“We have a very young squad that’s showing a lot of energy together,” Hayfield head coach Kasey Krekling said.
MR 16 23 — 39
Hayfield 22 38 — 60
Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 20; Natalie Beaver, 16; Aine Stasko, 14; Halle Koski, 3; Josanne Tempel, 2; Reese Bauman, 2; Caitlyn Hendrickson, 2; Chelsea Christopherson, 1; free throws: 50 percent (6-for-12)
You Might Like
Maple River pulls away from Viking boys
Maple River (2-0 overall) ran away with things early in the second half, beating the Hayfield boys basketball team 71-51... read more