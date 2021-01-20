Warrants lead to felony charges for two individuals

Two individuals arrested on Jan. 15 made their first appearance on Tuesday in Mower County District Court.

Shawn Michael Miller, 32, of Albert Lea has been charged with felony violate order for protection, felony violate domestic abuse no contact order, felony store methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drug possession. In addition, he received charges on two additional counts of felony violate order for protection and two additional counts of felony violate domestic abuse no contact order from a Dec. 26 incident.

Jade Haley Kulish, 22, of Austin has been charged with felony third-degree drugs – possess 10 grams or more of methamphetamine – and felony store methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child.

According to the court complaint, law enforcement learned that Miller, who had an arrest warrant in Albert Lea and who had cut off an ankle monitor he was required to wear by the Freeborn County District Court, was at Kulish’s residence in the 200 block of Fourth Street Southeast on Jan. 15. Miller was prohibited from having contact with Kulish due to an order for protection issued in Mower County and a domestic assault no contact order in Freeborn County.

Law enforcement was granted a search warrant and breached the door of Kulish’s apartment when no one responded to police knocking. They located Kulish, who said Miller was hiding under a bed. Miller eventually surrendered and was found to be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and a THC vape pen.

Officers then entered the apartment to check on the welfare of a minor child that lived at the residence. The child was found sleeping in a crib in the back bedroom of the apartment.

Law enforcement was granted a search warrant for narcotics inside the residence. The complaint states the following items were located and seized:

• 2.3 grams of methamphetamine in the east bedroom;

• 4.5 grams of methamphetamine in the west bedroom;

• 5.09 grams of methamphetamine on a nightstand in the east bedroom;

• THC vape pen in Kulish’s purse;

• 2 grams of methamphetamine in Kulish’s purse;

• A digital scale in Kulish’s purse; and

• Numerous items of methamphetamine paraphernalia in the east bedroom.

Kulish was read a Miranda warning and she agreed to answer questions. She admitted that she was aware of the drugs and drug paraphernalia in the east bedroom, but denied knowledge of any drugs in the west bedroom, saying that Miller likely put them there before he surrendered.

Miller and Kulish were arrested and transported to the Mower County Jail. The child was placed with a relative.

A review of Miller’s criminal record shows prior convictions for domestic assault, violating domestic abuse no contact order, receiving stolen property and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

A review of Kulish’s criminal record shows prior convictions for theft.

Both will appear in court again on Jan. 28.