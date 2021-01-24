Wilderness blank Bruins

The Austin Bruins lost to the Minnesota Wilderness 3-0 Saturday in what was the third game in three days for Austin.

Hudson Hodges had 27 saves for Austin (5-7-2-1 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 0 0 – 0

Wilderness 2 0 1 – 3

First period

(M) Gunnar Horeson (Gavin Rasmussen, Christian Galatz) 16:07

(M) Hunter Young 16:57

Second period

No scoring

Third period

(M) Zach Michaels (Will Traeger, Hunter Young) 18:06

Shots: Austin- 25; Wilderness – 30

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-3; Wilderness – 0-for-2