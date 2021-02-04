February 4, 2021

Bruins fall to Ice Dogs

By Daily Herald

Published 10:31 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

The Austin Bruins lost to the Fairbanks Ice Dogs (7-10-0-0 overall) 6-2 in Marshall, Minn. Wednesday.

Tyler Shea stopped 38 of 43 shots for the Bruins (6-8-2-2 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 0 2 – 2

Fairbanks 0 3 3 – 6

First period

No scoring

Second period

(F) Bret Link (Own Neuharth, Ty Naaykens) (power play) 4:08

(F) Austin Becker (Jacob Conrad) 11:57 

(F) Jake Hale (Zachary Murray, Mason Plante) 19:19 

Third period

(F) Brendan Murphy (Scott McKenzie) (short handed)1:01

(A) Peter Jacobs (Carson Riddle, Alex Trombley) 1:50

(F) Becker (Tyler Herzberg, Bret Link) 4:41

(A) Barrett Brooks (Grayson Valente) 6:34

(F) Mason Plante (Evan Junker) 18:46

Shots: Austin – 18; Fairbanks – 44

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-1; Fairbanks – 0-for-0

 

 

