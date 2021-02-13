Active county COVID cases continue to decrease

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,931 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 84 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, about 65 cases are still active in Mower County, 10 fewer cases than earlier this week.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 10, 3,989 Mower County residents, or 10 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine while 1,090 have completed the vaccine series, according to the MDH Vaccine Data Report.

The MDH reports that 30 individuals have died from COVID-19 in Mower County since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the MDH reported 471,851 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 14,492 are still active.

As of Friday, 25,047 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 5,176 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 6,362 on Friday. Of those, 4,011 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.