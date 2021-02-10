Active county COVID cases decrease by half as county exceeds 3,900 cumulative cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,912 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 84 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, about 75 cases are still active in Mower County, a 50 percent decrease since Friday.

Statewide, the MDH reported 469,254 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 13,974 are still active.

As of Tuesday, 24,863 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 5,121 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 6,308 on Tuesday. Of those, 3,977 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.