Alice H. Tomaschko

Alice Heiny Tomaschko, beloved mom, aunt, cousin and friend to many, passed peacefully on Christmas morning.

Alice was born on May 9th, 1931, in Millbank, SD, to Ivan and Ruth (Rossiter) Heiny, joining her two older brothers, Ivan and Dean. When she was still a baby, the family moved to Austin, where she spent the rest of her life, until October, 2020, when she moved to Minnetonka to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law.

Alice graduated from Austin High School. During her high school years she was employed at the Tender Maid. After graduation she was an administrative assistant at the Hormel Corporation.

In 1952, Alice married Frank. Their daughter, Kathi, was born in 1955, and son Robert in 1957.

When Alice was 23, she began her volunteer career with the Mower County Chapter of the American Red Cross. She dedicated 60 years to her cherished organization. She received numerous awards during those 60 years, including Volunteer of the Year awards, Award for Disaster Services and Lifetime Achievement awards. Alice loved her Red Cross.

In their retirement years, Alice and Frank travelled extensively throughout Europe, Australia and New Zealand. She loved her annual trips to Kalispell to visit Kathi, and closer to home, her road trips with Robert and Linda.

Alice was also a very dedicated member of her faith community, Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church.

To try to mention all of the friendships that Alice nurtured throughout her life would fill pages. The families of those treasured friends know who they are.

Alice was happiest when surrounded by her family. She soaked up every second of their joy and energy and carried it with her always in her loving, positive attitude. She will be missed so very, very much by all of us.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank, brothers, sisters-in-law Margie and Kay, nephew Fred Heiny, many beloved family and friends and her dearest friends Jackie and Betty.

Alice is survived by her children Kathi and Robert, daughter-in-law Linda, niece Jan Waller and husband Jack along with their children, Nephew Bruce Heiny and wife Dani along with their children, nephew Dean Heiny, niece Mary Heiny, and many beloved family members and friends.

A private family service was in early February and a celebration of life, open to all, will be held in May.