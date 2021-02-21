APDT takes second in high kick, third overall in conference meet

The Austin Packer Dance Team took second and high kick and third overall as it hosted the Big Nine Meet in Packer Gym Saturday.

Faribault won the high kick and took first overall and Rochester Century won jazz and took second overall.

Austin seniors Paige Leibeg and Briella Wempner were named All Big Nine, while senior Grace Bobby and junior Kennedy Bell were honorable mention.

Austin will compete in the Section meet in Winona on March 6 as it tries to extend its streak of state berths to 19 in a row.