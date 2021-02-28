Athletics drop 13th straight game
The Lyle-Pacelli girls basketball team lost to Houston (9-0 overall, 8-0 SEC) 76-52 in Lyle Friday.
Alana Rogne had 20 points and nine steals for the Athletics (1-13 overall, 1-11 SEC).
LP scoring: Alana Rogne, 20; Kirsten Koopal, 10; Lisandra Ortiz, 7; Emma Wilde, 4; Kendahl Lewis, 2; Morgan Klankowski, 2; Lexi Lewis, 2
Blossom girls take down USC
The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team beat United South Central (1-11 overall, 0-10 Gopher) 51-33 in BP Friday. Bobbie Bruns... read more