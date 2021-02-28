Athletics toughen up to beat Rockets

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team grabbed its fourth straight win when it knocked off Randolph (6-5 overall, 5-4 SEC) 52-46 in Lyle Saturday.

Sophomore Buay Koak paced the Athletics (10-2 overall, 9-1 SEC) with 20 points.

“We didn’t shoot well, but we did enough to get a tough win,” LP head coach Scott Koenigs said. “Randolph is really big and physical. They’re a tough matchup for our small fast lineup.”

LP led by 13 at the half.

LP scoring: Buay Koak, 20; Cole Walter, 14; Zach Bollingberg, 7; Jed Nelson, 6; Sam Nelsen, 5