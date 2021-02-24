Austin boys run past Tigers

The Austin boys basketball team blasted Albert Lea (0-11 overall, 0-10 Big Nine) 94-34 in AL Tuesday.

Thirteen players broke into the scoring column in the win for the Packers (9-2 overall, 8-2 Big NIne).

Austin 55 39 — 94

AL 18 16 — 34

Austin scoring: Emmanuel Manyuon, 15; Okey Okey, 11; Kaden Murkey, 10; Teyghan Hovland, 10; Gage Manahan, 9; Jordan Ransom, 8; Victor Idris, 7; Junior Ledji, 5; Cham Okey, 5; Casey Berg, 4; Buai Duop, 4; Manny Guy, 4; Dieth Duop, 3 free throws: 69 percent (25-for-36)