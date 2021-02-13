Austin man charged with selling meth

An Austin man who allegedly sold methamphetamine to a police informant on a few occasions ade his first appearance on Wednesday in Mower County District Court.

David Maphanh, 38, has been charged with felony first-degree drugs – sale of 17 grams or more of methamphetamine – subsequent offense.

According to the court complaint, narcotics detectives met with a confidential reliable informant (CRI) on Jan. 28, 2020, about purchasing methamphetamine from Maphanh. The CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was provided with buy money and an audio transmitter. The CRI was monitored as he drove to Maphanh’s workplace parking lot, where Maphanh got into the CRI’s vehicle. The CRI then drove to a residence in the 300 block of Second Street Southwest and Maphanh went inside the residence. A few minutes later, he got back inside the CRI’s vehicle and sold him 3.432 grams of methamphetamine. The CRI then drove to an apartment complex in the vicinity of East Oakland Place and East Oakland Avenue and Maphanh got out of the vehicle. The CRI then met a detective at a predetermined location and turned over the drugs.

Another sale was arranged on Feb. 4, 2020, and the CRI and his vehicle were again searched. After being provided buy money and an audio transmitter, the CRI picked up Maphanh in the 1600 block of East Oakland Avenue. They again went to the residence in the 300 block of Second Street Southwest and Maphanh went inside the residence. A few minutes later, he got back inside the CRI’s vehicle and sold him 17.044 grams of methamphetamine, which the CRI later surrendered to police.

Another purchase was arranged on Feb. 7, 2020. The CRI and his vehicle were again searched and he was again provided with buy money and an audio transmitter. He was again monitored as he met with Maphanh at an apartment complex, went inside, and purchased 4.105 grams of methamphetamine, which he later surrendered to police.

A review of Maphanh’s criminal record shows prior convictions for drug possession, drug sales, assault and theft.

Maphanh will appear in court again on Feb. 19.