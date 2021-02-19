Awesome Blossoms fall to Kenyon-Wanamingo
The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team lost to Kenyon-Wanamingo (5-5 overall) 56-49 on the road Thursday.
Drew Kittleson had 19 points for BP (2-6 overall).
BP 23 26 — 49
KW 25 31 — 56
BP scoring: Drew Kittelson, 19; Colin Jordison, 10; Alex Miller, 7; Mitchell Fiebiger, 6; Luke Larksoki, 3; Jacob Naatz, 2; Cole Christianson, 2; free throws: 83 percent (14-for-17)
