February 24, 2021

Blooming Prairie boys beat Medford

By Daily Herald

Published 10:14 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team beat Medford (2-9 overall, 2-6 Gopher) 52-43 in Medford Tuesday.

Drew Kittelson had 13 points and Alex Miller added 11 for BP (3-7 overall, 3-6 Gopher).

BP 23  29  —  52

Medford 17  26  —  43

BP scoring: Drew Kittelson, 13; Alex Miller, 11; Luke Larkoski, 9; Mitchell Fiebiger, 8; Colin Jordison, 5; Cole Christianson, 4; Jacob Naatz, 2; free throws: 83 percent (5-for-6)

