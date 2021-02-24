Blooming Prairie boys beat Medford
The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team beat Medford (2-9 overall, 2-6 Gopher) 52-43 in Medford Tuesday.
Drew Kittelson had 13 points and Alex Miller added 11 for BP (3-7 overall, 3-6 Gopher).
BP 23 29 — 52
Medford 17 26 — 43
BP scoring: Drew Kittelson, 13; Alex Miller, 11; Luke Larkoski, 9; Mitchell Fiebiger, 8; Colin Jordison, 5; Cole Christianson, 4; Jacob Naatz, 2; free throws: 83 percent (5-for-6)
