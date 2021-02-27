Blooming Prairie boys score a win at USC

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team bounced back from a 12 points deficit with seven minutes left to beat United South Central (4-5 overall, 4-3 Gopher) 54-52 on the road Friday.

Drew Kittelson had 13 points for BP (4-7 overall, 4-6 Gopher).

BP 27 27 – 54

USC 30 22 – 52

BP scoring: Drew Kittelson, 13; Alex Miller, 12; Mitchell Fiebiger, 11; Colin Jordison, 10; Luke Larkoski, 6; Chris Naatz, 2