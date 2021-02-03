Blossoms score their first win

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team scheduled a last minute game with Faribault Bethlehem Academy (0-4 overall) and it won 54-33 in BP Tuesday.

Drew Kittelson had 16 points for BP (1-3 overall).

FBA 9 24 – 33

BP 27 27 – 54

BP scoring: Drew Kittelson, 16; Mitchell Fiebiger, 9; Colin Jordison, 8; Jacob Naatz, 6; Chris Naatz, 2; Luke Larkoski, 2; Alex Piller, 1; free throws: 33 percent (5-for-15)