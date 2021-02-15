Blue Devil men grab their sixth straight victory

The Blue Devil men’s basketball team won their sixth straight game when they beat Minnesota State-Fergus Falls 88-47 on the road Saturday.

Fifteen players scored in the win for the Blue Devils (6-1 overall).

RCC scoring: Cleveland Bedgood, 13; Trayvon Smith, 11; Joe Burgos, 9; Lajarrion Spinks, 8; Jamari Magee, 7; Derrick Ousley, 6; Kendall Wallace, 5; Donavan Morris, 5; Keyshawn Payne, 5; Ethan Clavero, 5; Hallenn Saint Louis, 4; Jaiden Lee, 4; Deng Jel, 2; Alonzo Harmon, 2; Dominik Bangu, 2; free throws: 83 percent (19-for-23)