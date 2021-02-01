Blue Devil men score third straight win
The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team beat Sisseton-Wahpeton 92-69 in Riverland Gym Sunday.
Cleveland Bedgood had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils (3-1 overall).
RCC scoring: Cleveland Bedgood, 19; Jamari Magee, 16; Trayvon Smith, 12; Ethan Clavero, 11; Keyshawn Payne, 9; Dominik Bangu, 8; Deng Jal, 6; Joe Burgos, 4 Ngor Deng, 3; Lajarrion Spinks, 2; Donovan Morris, 2
