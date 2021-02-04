February 4, 2021

  • 25°

Blue Devils grab fourth straight win

By Daily Herald

Published 10:41 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team beat Dakota County Tech 87-77 in Riverland Gym Wednesday.

Cleveland Bedgood had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Devils (4-1 overall).

DCT 36 41  –  77

RCC 41  46  –  87

RCC scoring: Cleveland Bedgood, 27; Lajarrion Spinks, 13; Dominik Bangu, 13; Deng Jal, 9; Jamari Magee, 6; Ethan Clavero, 6; Joe Burgos, 6; Trayvon Smith, 5; Donavan Morris, 3; Keyshawn Payne, 1

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections