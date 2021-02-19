Bruins rally past Steel
The Austin Bruins scored three third period goals to beat the Chippewa Steel (5-11-1-1 overall) 6-3 on the road Thursday.
Hudson Hodges had 17 saves for Austin (8-12-2-2 overall) and Garrett Dahm had two goals.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 1 2 3 — 6
Steel 2 1 0 — 3
First period
(CS) Daniel Rozsival (Ian Famulak, Kylar Fenton) 7:49
(CS) Ryan Waltman (Jack Brown, Grisha Gotovets) 8:40
(A) Garrett Dahm (Jens Richards, Ben Dexheimer) 19:52
Second period
(CS) Ethan Benz (Gotovets, Daniel Rozsival) 3:32
(A) Travis Shoudy (Max Ruoho, Connor Mylymok) (power play) 5:50
(A) Peter Jacobs (Carson Riddle, Cullen Rush) 10:58
Third period
(A) Barrett Brooks (Desheimer) :10
(A) Riddle (Walter Zacher, Mylymok) 6:55
(A) Dahm (Richards, Ruoho) 9:31
Shots: Austin — 31; Steel — 20
Power plays: Austin — 1-for-4; Steel — 0-for-5
