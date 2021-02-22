Burgos scores 16 as Blue Devils slip past RCTC
The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team beat RCTC 71-70 in Rochester Sunday.
Joe Burgos added 16 points and six rebounds for the Blue Devils (7-1 overall).
RCC 43 28 – 71
RCTC 37 33 – 70
RCC scoring: Joe Burgos, 16; Lajarrion Spinks, 14; Cleveland Bedgood, 8; Dominik Bangu, 8; Jamari Magee, 7; Deng Jal, 4; Keyshawn Payne, 4; Derrick Ousley, 4; Trayvon Smith, 4; Ethan Clavero, 2 ; free throws: 40 percent (10-for-25)
