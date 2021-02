Cardinals rally past Lyle-Pacelli girls

The LeRoy-Ostrander girls basketball team made a second half charge to beat Lyle-Pacelli 53-45 in Lyle Monday.

Jordan Runde put up 19 points for the Cardinals (3-3 overall, 3-3 SEC) and Alana Rogne put up 19 points and five rebounds for LP (1-8 overall, 1-6 SEC).

LO 16 37 — 53

LP 19 26 — 45

LP scoring: Alana Rogne, 19; Olivia Heard, 9; Emma Wilde, 9; Audrey Heard, 4; Kirsten Koopal, 3; Kearah Schafer, 1; free throws: 58 percent (19-for-33)

LO scoring: Jordan Rune, 19; Kelly Hanson, 15; Benita Nolt, 9; Sam Volkart, 7; Gracie O’Byrne, 7; free throws: 38 percent (14-for-37)