Council approves 2021 street projects

The Austin City Council unanimously approved five 2021 street improvement projects during its regular meeting Tuesday evening.

During a public hearing held during the meeting, Assistant City Engineer Mitch Wenum provided detailed reports on each project. The council then opened the floor to public discussion on each project before voting to approve plans and specifications and order advertisement for bids.

Funding for the projects includes Local Street Fund, Stormwater Utility Fund, Waste Water Treatment Plant Fund, state aid and assessments on adjacent residential and commercial properties.

The following projects will take place this year:

Project 21101 – Eighth Street Northwest (Eighth Avenue to 13th Avenue Northwest) and Ninth Street Northwest (Eighth Avenue to 10th Avenue Northwest)

Construction is expected to begin in late May or early June on Eighth Street Northwest and early to mid-July on Ninth Street Northwest with a target completion date of early October, depending on weather. Work will include:

• Removal of existing asphalt pavement, curb and gutter, and deficient sidewalk and replacement with new curb and gutter, 4 ½“ of asphalt pavement and 6” aggregate base;

• Upgrade storm sewer with replacement of existing catch basins and manholes. Sanitary sewer mains and manholes will be replaced as needed;

• Provide ADA pedestrian ramps at intersections and upgrade deficient sidewalk; and

• Water and electrical work by Austin Utilities.

• Estimated project cost – $920,000 ($805,000 for street improvements, $50,000 for sanitary sewer improvements and $65,000 for storm sewer improvements).

• Total projected assessment revenue – $212,699.85.

During construction work, there will be no access to driveways and vehicles will have to be parked on adjacent streets. Property owners are encouraged to move any boats, RVs or other vehicles they wish to use during the construction period from their property. Garbage and recycling pickup will be made on adjacent streets and property owners are responsible for marking or removing boulevard sprinklers prior to construction.

Handicap accessible parking spaces can be created as close as possible to a residence for those with a handicap parking permit.

Project 21102 – First Street Southeast (Oakland Avenue East to First Avenue Southeast) and First Avenue Southeast (South Main Street to Second Street Southeast)

Construction is expected to begin in early May with a projected completion date of August, depending on weather. Work will include:

• Removal of existing concrete pavement and deficient sidewalk and replacement of concrete pavement and aggregate base;

• Upgrade storm sewer with replacement of existing catch basins and repair/replacement of deteriorated structures. Sanitary sewer mains and manholes will be replaced as needed;

• Provide ADA pedestrian ramps at intersections and upgrade deficient sidewalk; and

• Water and electrical work by Austin Utilities.

• Estimated project cost – $815,000 ($700,000 for street improvements, $50,000 for sanitary sewer improvements and $65,000 for storm sewer improvements).

• Total projected assessment revenue – $124,355.25.

During construction, temporary business access will be created and garbage and recycling pickup will need to be coordinated with the provider. Property owners are responsible for marking or removing boulevard sprinklers prior to construction.

Project 21103 – 19th Street Northwest (Oakland Avenue West to Fourth Avenue Northwest) and First Avenue Northwest (18th Street to 19th Street Northwest)

Construction is expected to begin in late May or early June on 19th Street Northwest and late July or early August on First Avenue Northwest. Construction is projected to be completed in October, depending on the weather. Work will include:

• Removal and replacement of asphalt pavement, curb and gutter, and deficient sidewalk on 19th Street Northwest;

• Removal and replacement of asphalt pavement, spot repairs to curb and gutter, and replacement of deficient sidewalk on First Avenue Northwest;

• Upgrade storm sewer with replacement of existing catch basins and manholes. Sanitary sewer mains and manholes will be replaced as needed;

• Provide ADA pedestrian ramps at intersections and upgrade deficient sidewalk; and

• Water and electrical work by Austin Utilities.

• Estimated project cost – $775,000 ($560,000 for street improvements, $150,000 for sanitary sewer improvements and $65,000 for storm sewer improvements).

• Total projected assessment revenue – $210,934.80.

During construction work, there will be no access to driveways and vehicles will have to be parked on adjacent streets. Property owners are encouraged to move any boats, RVs or other vehicles they wish to use during the construction period from their property. Garbage and recycling pickup will be made on adjacent streets and property owners are responsible for marking or removing boulevard sprinklers prior to construction.

Handicap accessible parking spaces can be created as close as possible to a residence for those with a handicap parking permit.

Project 21104 – First Avenue Northeast (Oakland Place Northeast to 19th Street Northeast) and 16th Street Northeast (Oakland Avenue East to Third Avenue Northeast)

Phase 1 construction on 16th Street and First Avenue Northeast (from Oakland Place to 16th Street) is scheduled to begin in early May with Phase 2 to begin after Phase 1 has been paved, likely late July. The projected ending date is expected to be in October, depending on the weather. Work will include:

• Removal of concrete pavement on First Avenue Northeast and replacement with curb and gutter and asphalt pavement;

• Removal and replacement of existing asphalt pavement, curb and gutter on 16th Street Northeast with addition of curb and gutter where there currently is none;

• Removal and replacement of deficient sidewalk panels;

• Upgrade storm sewer with replacement of existing catch basins and manholes. Sanitary sewer mains and manholes will be replaced as needed;

• Provide ADA pedestrian ramps at intersections and upgrade deficient sidewalk; and

• Water and electrical work by Austin Utilities.

• Estimated project cost – $1,080,000 ($900,000 for street improvements, $100,000 for sanitary sewer improvements and $80,000 for storm sewer improvements).

• Total projected assessment revenue – $350,449.92.

During construction work, there will be no access to driveways and vehicles will have to be parked on adjacent streets. Property owners are encouraged to move any boats, RVs or other vehicles they wish to use during the construction period from their property. Garbage and recycling pickup will be made on adjacent streets and property owners are responsible for marking or removing boulevard sprinklers prior to construction.

Handicap accessible parking spaces can be created as close as possible to a residence for those with a handicap parking permit.

Project 21105 – Eighth Avenue Southwest (27th Street to 29th Street Southwest) and Eighth Avenue Northwest (North Main Street to Fourth Street Northwest)

Construction is expected to begin in May or June. Work is expected to last about two days on Eighth Avenue and Eighth Place Northwest and two weeks on Eighth Avenue Southwest. Work will include:

• Removal and replacement of deficient curb and gutter;

• Mill and overlay 1 ½“ of asphalt pavement on Eighth Avenue Northwest;

• Mill and overlay 1 ½“ of asphalt pavement on eastern half of Eighth Avenue Southwest and full depth milling and asphalt paving on western half; and

• Installation of drain tile with sump pump service connections on Eighth Avenue Southwest.

• Estimated project cost – $125,000 ($100,000 for street improvements and $25,000 for storm sewer improvements).

• Total projected assessment revenue – $37,382.36.

Residents will have access to their driveways during the project, except during milling and paving operations and when tile is being installed in front of the driveways.

Residents and businesses being assessed for the repairs will have three payment options:

• Pay the amount in full by Oct. 29 without interest;

• Pay at least 50 percent of the amount by Oct. 29 without interest and have the remained added to property taxes, spread out over 15 years, with 3.5 percent interest; or

• Do not pay anything by Oct. 29 and have the entire balance added to property taxes, spread out over 15 years, with 3.5 percent interest.

Assessment bills will be sent out late August or early September. The assessment may be deferred with interest until the property is sold if an individual living on the property is over the age of 65 and financially qualifies.

The council voted to hold a public hearing on the assessment rates at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 15.