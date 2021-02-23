Cumulative COVID cases exceeds 480K

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,992 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 86 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, about 50 cases are still active in Mower County, a decrease of about 35 from the end of last week.

As of Sunday, Feb. 21, 5,261 Mower County residents, or 13.2 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine while 2,346 have completed the vaccine series, according to the MDH Vaccine Data Report.

The MDH reports that 31 individuals have died from COVID-19 in Mower County since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the MDH reported 480,091 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 12,944 are still active.

As of Tuesday, 25,528 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 5,276 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 6,434 on Tuesday. Of those, 4,038 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.