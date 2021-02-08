Dean A. Christopherson, 68, Pengilly, MN, died Friday, February 5, 2021 in his home.

Born May 17, 1952 in Preston, MN, he was the son of Lyle and Elaine (Jenson) Christopherson. Dean grew up in Austin, MN, was a 1970 Austin High School Graduate, and a member of the Austin Packers football team. Dino and Edee lived in Castle Rock, CO for 24 years where he worked as a maintenance supervisor for the Castle Rock Public Schools. Dean “Dino” and Edna “Edee” Kalmi were married in Grand Rapids, MN on November 7, 2012 and they have been Pengilly residents since 2012. Dean was a member of the Greenway Lions.

His parents and two brothers, Larry “Chris” and Ed Christopherson preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, “Edee” and three sisters, Jannel (Pete), Marlene, and Connie Jo.

Per Dean's request, there will be no services.