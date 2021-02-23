February 23, 2021

Dover-Eyota takes down Grand Meadow girls

By Daily Herald

Published 7:11 am Tuesday, February 23, 2021

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team lost to Dover-Eyota 64-46 in Dover Monday.

River Landers had 13 points and Kendyl Queensland put up 12 points for the Superlarks (7-6 overall).

GM scoring: River Landers, 13; Kendyl Queensland, 12; Sydney Cotten, 6; McKenna Hendrickson, 6; Madison Hindt, 4; Gina Stier, 3; Lexy Foster, 2

