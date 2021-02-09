February 9, 2021

Dudycha scores 32 as Packers take down Huskies

By Daily Herald

Published 9:38 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

Austin junior Hope Dudycha pumped in 32 points as the Packers (5-2 overall, 5-2 Big Nine) beat Owatonna (2-6 overall, 2-6 Big Nine) 59-45 in Owatonna Monday.

Emma Dudycha added 11 for Austin.

Austin 29  30    59

Owatonna 18  27    45

Austin scoring: Hope Dudycha, 32; Emma Dudycha, 11; Elyse Hebrink, 6; Reana Schmitt, 4; Olivia Walsh, 4; Cassidy Shute, 2

