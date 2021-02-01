Dwayne “Nels” Nelson 93, of Charleston, SC and previously of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away from Covid-19 and a pre-existing heart condition. Nels was very patriotic, a WWII Navy veteran who served his country in Okinawa. He was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota on August 1, 1927, the son of the late Victor and Alvina Nelson and the older brother of the late Dale Nelson. Dwayne was employed in sales management at Hormel Foods for thirty-seven years. His latest assignment was the Midwest Manager located in Chicago prior to his retirement to Hilton Head Island in 1994. He is survived by son Steven Nelson and his wife Vicky of Three Forks, Montana, Jeffrey Nelson and his wife Anna of Marshfield, Massachusetts, daughter Elizabeth Haggerty and her husband Steven of Kennebunkport, ME. He has three grandsons: William, Thomas and Steven, and a great-granddaughter Sophia of Massachusetts, two very special niece’s, Kristin Anderson and Heidi Hotvedt. Dwayne was married three times and is survived by NaThelle Larick (Nelson) Cattanach. He enjoyed extensive travel to over 25 locations abroad and living the good life in Hilton Head Island while married to Betty McMorrow Nelson and Jean Purcell Nelson.

In his transfers through the United States, he was active in his different communities; President of Indianapolis Toastmasters, President of Buffalo Food Executives, President of Orchard Park, NY Kiwanis, President of Scituate, MA Christ Lutheran Church. He enjoyed attending church at Old St. Andrews Parish in Charleston & St. Andrews by the Sea Methodist Church in Hilton Head, Sea Pines Country Club, Elks Lodge, Veteran of Foreign Wars, American Legion. Dwayne enjoyed a robust career, many friends and a loving family. A memorial service will follow in the Spring at the Beaufort National Cemetery, SC.