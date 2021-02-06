February 6, 2021

Education briefs

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, February 6, 2021

North Dakota State

University 2020 Fall Dean’s List

Grand Meadow

Taylor Sue Stier, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Science

St. Cloud State University Fall Dean’s List

Austin

Dominic Apolo, College of Science and Engineering, Computer Science, BS

Emma Erstad, College of Liberal Arts, Communication Studies, BA

Samantha Kinnear, College of Liberal Arts, Anthropology, BA

Minnesota State

College Southeast Fall President’s List

Austin

Demi Braun

