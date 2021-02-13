February 13, 2021

Education briefs

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, February 13, 2021

St. Cloud State University 2020 Fall Graduations

Austin: Michael Hartman, Master of Science, Public Safety Executive Leadership

Bethel University 2020 Fall Dean’s List

Austin

Isaac Kubas, Senior, Steve and Teresa Kubas

Rachael Oswald, Junior, Kathy Paukner and Phil Oswalk

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse 2020 Fall

Dean’s List

Adams

Brittney Ruechel, Psychology Major

Austin

Ava Chesak, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major

Alyson Haynes, Accountancy Major

Jordyn McCormack, Undeclared Major – CASSH

Lyle

Kendal Truckenmiller, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major

Waltham

Madison Arndt, Microbiology Major: Biomedical Concentration

