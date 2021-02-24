Education Briefs: Riverland 2020 Honors List
Riverland CC 2020
Fall Honors List
Adams
Brayden Heimer, Dean’s List
Bailey Johnson, Dean’s List
Brendan Kennedy, Dean’s List
Alexander Mullenbach, Dean’s List
Lydia Wik, President’s List
Eli Wolff, Dean’s List
Austin
Nahom Abebe, Dean’s List
Oluwaseun Adeleke, Dean’s List
Georgine Adjovi, President’s List
Daniel Almaraz, Dean’s List
Jack Andersen, Dean’s List
Evan Anderson, Dean’s List
Leonardo Anquilo, Dean’s List
Fairy Apolo, Dean’s List
Sambire Assaye, Dean’s List
Yasmin Bacelar De Souza, Dean’s List
Trevor Baldus, Dean’s List
Kere Batia, Dean’s List
Ian Beard, Dean’s List
Madison Bellrichard, Dean’s List
Gretta Bergstrom, President’s List
Ryley Blomquist, Dean’s List
Hannah Blust, Dean’s List
Carolina Borja, Dean’s List
Juan Borja-Enriquez, Dean’s List
Maisy Bothun, Dean’s List
Abbigail Brinkman, Dean’s List
Jacob Broberg, Dean’s List
Brianna Brooks, President’s List
Natily Buck, Dean’s List
Ashley Caraballo, President’s List
Emma Clausman, Dean’s List
Helena Maria Croce, President’s List
Alfredo Cruz Maldonado, Dean’s List
Olivia Culbert, President’s List
Emily Curtis, President’s List
Jada Declue, President’s List
Jackson Delhanty, Dean’s List
Zoe Dolan Peterson, Dean’s List
Ciara Engels, Dean’s List
Braden Erkeneff, Dean’s List
Thomas Estrem, Dean’s List
Holly Flanders, Dean’s List
Ryan Flanders, Dean’s List
Jeremy Flores, Dean’s List
Tadiyos Gebrekiros, Dean’s List
Laura Geffert, Dean’s List
Esrom Ghebrai, Dean’s List
Jackson Goetz, President’s List
Kaitlyn Goligowski, Dean’s List
Johana Gonzalez Perez, President’s List
Evan Goodmanson, Dean’s List
Megan Grabau, Dean’s List
Mitchell Grabau, President’s List
Katelyn Greibrok, Dean’s List
Jacob Grove, President’s List
Madisyn Grove, Dean’s List
Cole Gunderson, Dean’s List
Chloe Guttormson, President’s List
Warren Hall, President’s List
Tyler Hanson, Dean’s List
Elyse Hebrink, Dean’s List
Sarah Hecimovich, Dean’s List
Jonathan Hegna, Dean’s List
Nicole Heimsness, Dean’s List
Isikiyah Hemann, Dean’s List
Daniela Hernandez Espindola, Dean’s List
Taylor Hinrichs, President’s List
Lauren Holets-Buntrock, Dean’s List
Kate Holtz, Dean’s List
Ellen Horvat, Dean’s List
Nounawon Houenaze, President’s List
Joshua Howe, Dean’s List
Eh Htoo, Dean’s List
Chit Htway, President’s List
Kaylyn Huinker, Dean’s List
Julia Hultgren, Dean’s List
Kaden Igou, Dean’s List
Blythe Johnson, Dean’s List Ethan Johnson, President’s List
Olivia Johnson, President’s List
Sydney Johnson, President’s List
Andalina Khamsa, Dean’s List
Sherree King, President’s List
Anthony Kinney, President’s List
Guandong Koang, Dean’s List
Patrick Konken, Dean’s List
Adjetey Lacle Tevi Djidjogbe, Dean’s List
Michael LaCore, President’s List
Gabrielle Larson-McCluskey, Dean’s List
Jordan Legried, Dean’s List
Sierra Leichtnam, Dean’s List
Mariana Lemus, President’s List
Wai Laam Janice Ling, Dean’s List
Grace Magnuson, Dean’s List
Alondra Maldonado, Dean’s List
Alysa Manahan, Dean’s List
Ariel Martin, Dean’s List
Marissa McConnell, President’s List
Amy McMahan, Dean’s List
Carly Meyer, President’s List
Issac Meyer, President’s List
Paige Meyer, Dean’s List
Sonia Morales Tellez, Dean’s List
Maria Morey, President’s List
Nathan Murphy, Dean’s List
Ella Muzik, Dean’s List
Quincy Muzik, President’s List Trey Myers, Dean’s List
Esmeralda Navarro, Dean’s List
Ventura Navarro, Dean’s List
Abbey Neve, Dean’s List
Teren Olvera, Dean’s List
Ethan Owens, Dean’s List
Alondra Peralta, President’s List
Savannah Percival, President’s List
Amy Peterson, President’s List
Carolyn Pickar, Dean’s List
iguel Pimentel Garcia, Dean’s List
Cindy Raney, Dean’s List
Ku Reh, Dean’s List
Madisyn Retterath, Dean’s List
Russell Riepe, Dean’s List
David Ruiz, Dean’s List
Emilia Sanchez, Dean’s List
Sho Sato, President’s List
Katherine Schramek, Dean’s List
Kyle Sellers, Dean’s List
Irving Serrano, Dean’s List
Eh Soe, Dean’s List
Erick Soto, Dean’s List
Allison Srp, Dean’s List
Gretchen Sunde, Dean’s List
Brianna Swanson, Dean’s List
Connor Tapp, Dean’s List
Jacob Tapp, Dean’s List
Ferdinand Tchakpassou, Dean’s List
Estrella Torres, President’s List
Vy Tran, Dean’s List
Kyle Traynor, Dean’s List
Isabella Truong-Ferreira, Dean’s List
Daniel Vargas II, Dean’s List
Davi Vercosa Soares, President’s List
Gretta Vignon, Dean’s List
Mary Vuong, Dean’s List
Ashley Walker, Dean’s List
Benjamin Walker, Dean’s List
Briella Wempner, President’s List
Joshua Wieber, President’s List
Jordyn Williamson, Dean’s List
Samuel Woodhouse, Dean’s List
Savanna Yun, President’s List
Daniel Zan, Dean’s List
Brownsdale
Hannah Andersen, Dean’s List
Joah Parks, President’s List
Kolby Tapp, Dean’s List
Roque Vargas, Dean’s List
Dexter
Kristie Kielsmeier, Dean’s List
Elkton
Nicholas Mensink, President’s List
Geneva
Madison Bartlett, Dean’s List
Grand Meadow
Marissa Pearce, Dean’s List
Wyatt Weiss, Dean’s List
Lansing
Piper Kellner, Dean’s List
LeRoy
Nicholas Kasel, President’s List
Daniel Laguna Valencia, Dean’s List
Lyle
Michael Attleson, President’s List
Karlee Johnson, Dean’s List
Eliseo Melendrez, Dean’s List
Liberty Mlenar, Dean’s List
Cole Walter, Dean’s List
Kaitlyn Williamson, Dean’s List
Racine
Madeline Birch, Dean’s List
Morgan Howard, Dean’s List
Rose Creek
Jenna Bentzin, Dean’s List
Madison Bhend, Dean’s List
Hope Dion, Dean’s List
Christian Hjelmen, Dean’s List
Brianna Klouse, Dean’s List
Kory Klouse, Dean’s List
Jessica Wagner, President’s List
Sargeant
Isaac Wangen, President’s List
Taopi
Daniel Boe, Dean’s List
Nicholas Boe, Dean’s List
Andrew Voigt, Dean’s List
Our opinion: Loss of theaters a loss for Austin
Last week’s announcement by Odyssey Entertainment that it was closing the CineMagic 7 Theatre here in Austin was a devastating... read more